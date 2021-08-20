Destructive and terror forces can become dominant for some time, but their existence is not permanent: PM Narendra Modi during virtual address.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
