Mamata Banerjee urges opposition parties to keep aside differences and work together to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: TMC leader.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Mamata Banerjee urges opposition parties to keep aside differences and work together to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: TMC leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement