Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D gets approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
