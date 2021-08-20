Leaders of 19 Opposition parties call upon people to rise to defend India's secular, democratic, republican order: Joint statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Leaders of 19 Opposition parties call upon people to rise to defend India's secular, democratic, republican order: Joint statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- democratic
- republican
- India
Advertisement