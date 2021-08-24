Maharashtra govt's decision to arrest Narayan Rane against constitutional values, we won't be cowed down by such actions: BJP chief J P Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
