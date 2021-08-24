BJP says nothing happened in India for 70 years, but now all assets created in 70 years being sold: Rahul Gandhi on Govt's monetisation plan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP says nothing happened in India for 70 years, but now all assets created in 70 years being sold: Rahul Gandhi on Govt's monetisation plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Rahul Gandhi
- India
Advertisement