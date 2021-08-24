Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi Govt's privatisation plan aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors and that will kill jobs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:47 IST
Country: India
- India
