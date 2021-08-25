SC asks HC to decide in 2 weeks plea challenging appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:29 IST
SC asks HC to decide in 2 weeks plea challenging appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
