SC asks Delhi Police Commissioner to personally hold inquiry into conduct of Tihar jail officials who allegedly connived with Chandras.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Delhi Police Commissioner to personally hold inquiry into conduct of Tihar jail officials who allegedly connived with Chandras.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandras
- Delhi Police
Advertisement