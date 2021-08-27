Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with upto 50 pc capacity for classes 9 to 12 from August 31: Ministry of Education.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:07 IST
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with upto 50 pc capacity for classes 9 to 12 from August 31: Ministry of Education.
