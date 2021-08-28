Names of 740 medical professionals sent to Delhi govt by over 9,400 people for Padma awards recommendation: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 16:20 IST
