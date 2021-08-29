(Eds: Correcting figure ) No fresh death due to COVID-19 in Delhi, 19th time since onset of second wave, 31 new cases; positivity rate 0.04 per cent: Health Bulletin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Correcting figure ) No fresh death due to COVID-19 in Delhi, 19th time since onset of second wave, 31 new cases; positivity rate 0.04 per cent: Health Bulletin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement