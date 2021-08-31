UN Security Council adopts resolution on Afghanistan. Russia, China abstain; 13 member countries in favour of the resolution.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 31-08-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 00:55 IST
