(Eds: Replacing word 'chairman' with 'president') Soon a government will come in J&K and officials will be answerable to people: NC president Farooq Abdullah.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Replacing word 'chairman' with 'president') Soon a government will come in J&K and officials will be answerable to people: NC president Farooq Abdullah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement