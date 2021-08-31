SC directs demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in NOIDA for violation of building by-laws.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 12:26 IST
