PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:02 IST
- India
Indian envoy to Qatar Mittal met Taliban leader S M Abbas Stanekzai: Talks focused on safety, early return of Indians from Afghanistan: MEA.
