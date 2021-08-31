Indian envoy raised concern during meeting with Taliban leader that Afghan soil should not be used for anti-Indian acts, terrorism: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
