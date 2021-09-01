Petrol was at Rs 71.5 per litre in 2014 when UPA was in power, now it's Rs 101; diesel has risen from Rs 57 to Rs 88: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Petrol was at Rs 71.5 per litre in 2014 when UPA was in power, now it's Rs 101; diesel has risen from Rs 57 to Rs 88: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement