Indian archer Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's individual recurve event of Tokyo Paralympics, beating Korean Kim Min Su.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:53 IST
Indian archer Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's individual recurve event of Tokyo Paralympics, beating Korean Kim Min Su.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Paralympics
- Korean Kim Min Su
- Indian
- Harvinder Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics: We have set a target of 15 medals, says Dy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati
India will win at least 15 medals including 5 golds at Tokyo Paralympics: Chef-de-Mission
Tokyo Paralympics press ahead to allow students to attend
Tokyo Paralympics: India's water sports athletes confident of best showing at Games
Afghanistan flag will be part of Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony: IPC chief