Bengal govt to provide Rs 50,000 grant to each Durga Puja committee for lost sponsorship, extra expenditure due to Covid pandemic: chief secretary.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:54 IST
