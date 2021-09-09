Single-engine private boats banned from operating to Majuli, govt to give subsidy for purchase of marine engines: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after Brahmaputra boat capsize.
PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 09-09-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Single-engine private boats banned from operating to Majuli, govt to give subsidy for purchase of marine engines: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after Brahmaputra boat capsize.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Brahmaputra
- Majuli
Advertisement