Left Menu

BJP alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did not mention about pending criminal cases in her nomination papers for Bhabanipur by-poll, files complaint with EC. Saffron party sources.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:34 IST
BJP alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did not mention about pending criminal cases in her nomination papers for Bhabanipur by-poll, files complaint with EC. Saffron party sources.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did not mention about pending criminal cases in her nomination papers for Bhabanipur by-poll, files complaint with EC. Saffron party sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
4
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021