BJP alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did not mention about pending criminal cases in her nomination papers for Bhabanipur by-poll, files complaint with EC.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:40 IST
