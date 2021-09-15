There is lot of scope for American and Indian defence industries to go for co-production and co-development of equipment: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:03 IST
