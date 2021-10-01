From October 4, all British nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of vaccination status, will have to undertake RT-PCR test on arrival: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:01 IST
