From Oct 4, all British nationals arriving in India will have to go for mandatory quarantine at home or in destination address for 10 days after arrival: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:03 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
