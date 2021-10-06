UP govt has not given permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit and has asked him not to come: Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur to PTI.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 10:33 IST
- Country:
- India
