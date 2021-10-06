Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet family members of farmer who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:14 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
