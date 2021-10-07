Govt allows Serum Institute to send 10 lakh Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh under Vaccine Maitri; bulk to AstraZeneca: Official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt allows Serum Institute to send 10 lakh Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh under Vaccine Maitri; bulk to AstraZeneca: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vaccine Maitri
- Serum Institute
- Bangladesh
- lakh Covishield
- Govt
- Nepal
- AstraZeneca
- Myanmar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK energy crisis: Govt in CO2 deal to avert food shortages
British govt did not advise ECB against Pakistan tour: High Commissioner
SC dismisses pleas of Chhattisgarh govt in toolkit case against ex-CM Raman Singh, Sambit Patra
SC rejects pleas of Chhattisgarh govt against HC order staying probe against ex-CM Raman Singh, BJP leader Sambit Patra in toolkit case.
J-K govt's 'SAATH' programme aims to create 35,000 jobs to empower rural women