Govt permits Bharat Biotech to send 10 lakh doses of Covaxin to Iran under Vaccine Maitri programme: Official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:51 IST
