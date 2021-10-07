No quarantine will be required for Indian travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield for travel to UK from October 11: UK High Commissioner.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
