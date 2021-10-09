We decided to continue to expand scope of our cooperation: PM Modi after talks with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 12:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
