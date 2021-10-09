Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra should be removed and arrested as he started this conspiracy, says Yogendra Yadav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 13:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
