Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls 'rail roko' on Oct 18 to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Yogendra Yadav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls 'rail roko' on Oct 18 to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Yogendra Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogendra Yadav
- Kheri
- Sanyukt Kisan Morcha
- Lakhimpur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers to stage stir on Monday outside DM offices across country over 2 SUVs running over protesters in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri: Yogendra Yadav.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Will burn effigies of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Dusshera on Oct 15, says SKM leader Yogendra Yadav.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra should be removed and arrested as he started this conspiracy, says Yogendra Yadav.