Indian side asked Chinese side to take appropriate steps in remaining areas to restore peace:Army on talks with Chinese military on Ladakh row.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 09:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian side asked Chinese side to take appropriate steps in remaining areas to restore peace:Army on talks with Chinese military on Ladakh row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement