Govt issues letter of intent to Tata group for sale of Air India for Rs 18,000 cr: DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:28 IST
