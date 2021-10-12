Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people not to use personal vehicles at least for one day per week to reduce vehicular pollution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
