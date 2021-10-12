At G-20 meet on Afghanistan, PM Modi underlines need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:30 IST
