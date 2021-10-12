G-20 meet on Afghan crisis: PM Modi calls for inclusive administration in Afghanistan that includes women and minorities.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
