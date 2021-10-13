Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist commander Sham Sofi killed in encounter with security forces in Tral area of Pulwama: IGP Kashmir.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:59 IST
Country: India
- India
