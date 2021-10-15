Despite not having any caste-based political or dynastic background, I have been head of government- first in Gujarat as CM and now as PM - for over 20 years due to people's blessings: Modi.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 15-10-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Despite not having any caste-based political or dynastic background, I have been head of government- first in Gujarat as CM and now as PM - for over 20 years due to people's blessings: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
Advertisement