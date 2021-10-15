World's largest political party has to import candidate even for assembly by-election, says Uddhav Thackeray on BJP fielding former Sena leader for Deglur bypoll.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
World's largest political party has to import candidate even for assembly by-election, says Uddhav Thackeray on BJP fielding former Sena leader for Deglur bypoll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World
- Deglur bypoll
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Sena
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. official in Panama to promote G7's Build Back Better World initiative
Soccer-Solskjaer hails De Gea as best in world after Villarreal win
Verma makes first round exit from World Cup Final
We had the best goalkeeper in the world tonight, David was fantastic: Solskjaer
12 Indians make finals of ISSF Junior World Championship