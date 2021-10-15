I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi, they have been sorted out: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
