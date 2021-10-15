Chennai Super Kings become IPL champions for fourth time, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in this season's final in Dubai.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
