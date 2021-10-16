Grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani sacked from govt service for allegedly supporting terrorism in erstwhile J&K: officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani sacked from govt service for allegedly supporting terrorism in erstwhile J&K: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Grandson
- Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Advertisement