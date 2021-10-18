Larsen & Toubro Ltd lowest bidder for construction of 3 buildings of Common Central Secretariat under Central Vista project: CPWD documents.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:01 IST
