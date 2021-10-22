Jio Platforms' consolidated net profit jumps 23.5 pc y-o-y to Rs 3,728 cr in Q2 FY22; gross revenue rises 15.2 pc to Rs 23,222 cr: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:45 IST
Jio Platforms' consolidated net profit jumps 23.5 pc y-o-y to Rs 3,728 cr in Q2 FY22; gross revenue rises 15.2 pc to Rs 23,222 cr: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jio Platforms'
Advertisement