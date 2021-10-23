Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Rs 2 lakh crore for Sunderbans development before Assembly polls, what happened to that promise: TMC gen secy Abhishek Banerjee at bypoll campaign in Bengal
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Rs 2 lakh crore for Sunderbans development before Assembly polls, what happened to that promise: TMC gen secy Abhishek Banerjee at bypoll campaign in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- RMS RMS
- Amit Shah
- Assembly
- Abhishek Banerjee
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal
Dozen pilgrims injured as West Bengal-bound bus falls into ditch in Dhanbad
West Bengal by-polls: BJP releases list of star campaigners
FC Bengaluru United, Madan Maharaj FC share spoils
West Bengal: Police put on alert amid terror threat during Durga Puja