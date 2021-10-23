Winning BJP candidates in Dinhata and Santipur dishonoured people's verdict and thrust another by-poll on them by resigning as MLAs: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 13:56 IST
Country:
India
