Serum Institute of India seeks regular marketing authorisation from DCGI for its Covid vaccine Covishield, say official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
